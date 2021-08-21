Rita Ora Rocks Sexy LBD & Snakeskin Boots On Romantic Date Night With Boyfriend Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi put on a loved-up display when they stepped out in Los Angeles for a romantic date night.

Rita Ora, 30, looked incredibly chic when she was seen rocking a little black dress and snakeskin boots on a date night with Taika Waititi, 46. The couple stepped out just one week after making their official red carpet debut, and put on a very loved-up display. The singer stunned in a the sleeveless, skintight dress which featured a high neckline, and a pair of knee-high snakeskin printed boots. She wrapped her arm around her New Zealand-born beau, as they left West Hollywood hot spot Delilah following dinner on August 20.

She accessorized with layered gold necklaces, bangles, gold rings and a black protective face mask. The Voice Australia judge styled her highlighted tresses in loose waves, as she opted for a glam, smoky makeup look. Meanwhile, the Thor director cut a chic figure in a black ‘fit, featuring a tee with a buttoned-up jacket, dark trousers, Dr Marten shoes and a protective face mask face mask.

The outing came a few days after they celebrated Taikia’s 46th birthday at Rita’s Los Angeles home. The duo were seen posing with A-listers including Rami Malek, Joshua Jackson, Ashley Benson, Kristen Stewart and Paris Jackson. Rita looked incredible as she flaunted her figure in a sheer black dress, which she accessorized with silver bracelets and tall black heeled boots. “Cutie with the boot – ieeee,” she captioned the photo.

The celebration came two weeks after the couple made their rumored romance official. Rita and Taika walked their first red carpet together on Aug. 2, about three months after first sparking dating rumors. They finally confirmed that their relationship was the real deal when they attended The Suicide Squad premiere together, however, their love story blew up publicly in May.

Fans would recall they were both photographed packing on the PDA with Tessa Thompson, who stars in Thor: Love & Thunder, in Australia. In July, Taika addressed the buzzed-about photos for the first time. “I think, in the world of the Internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he explained. “And also, is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.” Tessa and Rita have not spoken out about the viral images.