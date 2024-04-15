Taylor Swift Sings Along to ‘Karma’ During Ice Spice’s Set at Coachella With Travis Kelce: Watch

Taylor Swift showed love to her friend Ice Spice during her set at Coachella on Saturday, April 13. The popstar, 34, was spotted down in the crowd, singing and dancing along to her own song “Karma,” while she cozied up to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, during the rapper’s set. Taylor looked like she was having a blast as she cheered on Ice Spice, 24.

While Ice Spice played her remix of the Midnights track, fans filmed Taylor singing and dancing along with Travis down in the crowd. The “Shake It Off” singer had her hands raised in the air and sang along, while the Kansas City Chiefs player also had his arms up, showing off some of his dance moves. Taylor screamed shortly after the chorus ended.

In the crowd, Taylor rocked a black leather jacket and her signature blonde locks were blowing in the wind. Later in the night, the singer was also seen supporting her beau’s podcast New Heights by wearing one of its green hats, via Women’s Wear Daily. Travis rocked a white plaid shirt, white t-shirt, and a matching Happy Gilmore baseball cap. He also sported a pair of shades and had a bunch of bracelets on.

Taylor debuted her “Karma” remix with Ice Spice as part of the deluxe Till Dawn edition of her album Midnights back in May 2023. She shouted her out as she announced the collab. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she wrote. Just after releasing the debut, Taylor welcomed the rapper onstage at her “Eras Tour” concert in East Rutherford, NJ.

Besides the remix with Ice Spice, the song also has some significance in Taylor’s romance with Travis. The singer shouted out her beau by changing a lyric during her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2023. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang, while the tight end attended her show.