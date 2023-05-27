Taylor Swift Brings Ice Spice Out On Stage For ‘Karma’ Remix After Dropping Music Video: Watch

Fresh off twinning in bejeweled catsuits for their whimsical new music video, Taylor Swift brought Ice Spice out in New Jersey for a live performance!

May 27, 2023
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice performed their new “Karma” remix live for the first time ever! The Midnights singer, 33, and “Princess Diana” rapper, 23, surprised fans at Taylor’s East Rutherford, New Jersey show on Friday, May 26 just before also dropping their new music video at midnight. Taylor sparkled as always in a navy blue sequin bodysuit, one of her Eras Tour looks by Zuhair Murad, along with matching sparkly boots. Ice Spice was also looking chic in a two piece black and silver costume consisting of a bustier style crop top and mini skirt, along with her $100,000 Benny Da Jeweler diamond chain featuring an animation of her face.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform the ‘Karma’ remix for the first time live in New Jersey on May 26. (HollywoodLife)

Before Ice Spice — née Isis Gaston — came out, Taylor teased the already riled-up crowd with a potential surprise. “She reached out and said, ‘If you’d ever like to do a collab, I would love to.’ And what she didn’t know at the time is that when I was training for the tour, I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music every single day,” Taylor explained, giving background on how the remix feature came about for the Midnights ‘Til Dawn edition.

While Taylor didn’t reveal exactly what songs of Ice Spice’s she’s been playing, the rapper has had a slew of recent hits including “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj, “Munch,” “Gangsta Boo” and perhaps her biggest smash to date, “boys a liar part 2” with Pink Pantheress.

“All day. … So I said, ‘Absolutely, when can we do it?’” Taylor added. “So we immediately went into the studio and I just not only fell in love with her, but just decided she’s the entire future. … I’ve been around so many artists and so many artists just starting out, but I’ve never been around an artist who’s so prepared and curious and focused on what she wants,” she declared ahead of the performance. A day earlier, the GRAMMY winner said that Ice Spice was “the ONE to watch” — high praise from the pop legend.

In the video, Taylor and Ice Spice both take cues from the ancient Greek Gods as they appear to embody “Karma” in different forms. The fashion was on point, of course — with Taylor rocking a gold dress as she channels King Midas, as well as going full costume for a Dorothy Wizard of Oz moment as she sings, “And I keep my side of the street clean.” For the ultimate slay moment, the two artists twinned in crystal bodysuits as they held onto glowing ropes tied to two separate planets (perhaps the ones they ‘rule’) before Taylor throws one down into what appears to be water, later leading the ladies to a celestial style boat ride.

