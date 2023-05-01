Ice Spice Looks Stylish & Classy In Figure-Flattering White Dress At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Ice Spice, 23, was a pretty sight to see at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, NY on Monday. The rapper, who is known for her fashionable outfits, didn’t disappoint at the event as she rocked and posed in a classy all white dress that was lined in nude-colored sections. It was fitted and long-sleeved and included a long train that others helped hold up and off the ground as she made her way to the event. She also changed her hairstyle up by having long straight tresses that went down her back and added EFFY jewelry and epic makeup.

Before Ice Spice made a lasting impression on the Met Gala red carpet, she made headlines for a wild rumor that claimed she was dating Pete Davidson. In Feb., Pete’s name started trending on Twitter and many of the tweets included Ice Spice’s name as well. Fans were wondering if the two stars sparked a new romance after a meme on Instagram went viral, but there was no confirmation.

The rumor seemed to be put to rest after Pete was spotted getting cozy with Chase Sui Wonders shortly after. The two shared a steamy kiss during a vacation in Kauai, Hawaii in Feb. and continued to be seen together in the months following.

Drake’s name was also brought into the mix at some point, after the two artists were seen standing next to each other but not speaking at OVO Fest last year. Many thought he was dating Ice Spice as well, but nothing ever came of it and it’s believed they never had any kind of romantic encounter.

When Ice Spice isn’t getting attention for her personal life, she’s doing so for her epic social media photos. The beauty recently promoted Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS, in an Instagram photo. She wore a black strapless bodysuit and posed with her hands on her hips, in the snapshot. She also accessorized with a silver necklace and wore flattering makeup as her famous curly short hair was on full display.