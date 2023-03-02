Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders After Wild Internet Rumor That He’s Dating Ice Spice

Pete Davidson smooched Chase Sui Wonders during the vacation in Kauai, Hawaii on Tuesday, February 28. The pair were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The couple seemed like they were enjoying their romantic getaway, effectively putting a stop to the rumors that Pete had started dating rapper Ice Spice.

Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, kissed beside a picnic table in the morning as they started their day for their fantastic day on the island. Pete sat on the bench as his girlfriend leaned down to kiss him. The couple basked in the sunshine, as one of their coffees sat on the table behind them. Pete sported a gray bucket hat, a blue hoodie, and shorts. Chase rocked a black, plaid skirt and a black tank top.

The photos of Pete and Chase were taken a day after a rumor about the former Saturday Night Live cast member starting a new relationship with Ice Spice, 23, per XXL. Tons of fans of both were tweeting that the “Boy’s A Liar” rapper and Pete had kicked off a new relationship, but given the new pics of Pete and Chase, the rumors have been debunked.

Pete and Chase have been spotted sharing a bunch of PDA moments since they started dating back in January. Long before they started dating, the couple starred in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was released in March 2022. Months after the movie came out, they connected again, and they appear to be totally into each other.

Recently, the pair were spotted kissing at the Daytona 500 race back in February. Earlier in the month, they also had a fun hockey date as they went to go cheer on the New York Rangers. The recent trip to Hawaii wasn’t even the first time that the pair vacationed in the beautiful location. The pair had a getaway to the Aloha State at the end of January.