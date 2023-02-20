Pete Davidson Kisses Chase Sui Wonders On Romantic Daytona 500 Date: Photo

Pete Davidson, 29, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, seem to be speeding toward a serious relationship! In photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, the actors were spotted cozying up at the Daytona 500 with an intimate lip lock. Both were wearing protective headphones at the huge NASCAR event on Sunday, February 19. While hiding out in a box, Chase wrapped her arms all the way around the Saturday Night Live alum’s neck as she went in for the kiss. She appeared to be wearing a tank top during the sweet encounter, while a smiling Pete hunkered down for the moment in a black hoodie. Per TMZ, they also toured the famous International Speedway track.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actors have been heating up their romance for months now, and were most notably all over each other during a PDA heavy trip to Hawaii in late January. They’ve also been seen on various outings in New York City, including a late-night sighting outside his apartment in December of 2022. The King of Staten Island star seems to have taken up for the long haul with Chase following a brief, high profile fling with Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

And while Pete may have been interested in getting more serious at the time, the Gone Girl actress continued to be seen out on dates with various pals, including DJ Orazio Rispo and comedian Eric Andre. He didn’t seem devastated, however, and an insider told us that he was fine with it. “Pete is slightly bummed when he sees her on a date with another guy because he does like her a lot,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Dec. 15 report. “But he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket either.”

Another source told us in separate comments that he’s still friendly with the supermodel. “Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 29. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them.”