Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Passionately Kiss On Hawaii Getaway: PDA Photos

January is the perfect time for a tropical vacation to Hawaii. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were seen sharing a kiss while they relaxed by the water during a getaway over the weekend. The pair were seen kissing after some time in the ocean in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were seen getting very affectionate as they went for a short swim.

Chase, 26, cozied up to Pete, 29, as they went for a short swim and then relaxed in some lounge chairs along the side of the water. The Saturday Night Live alum wrapped his arms around his girlfriend as they were in the ocean. He sported a colorful blue and green swimsuit with a red floral design on it, and a black baseball cap, while Chase stunned in a green bikini. As they dried off, Chase covered up with a blue towel and Pete wore a light blue button-down shirt, as they kissed on the lounger.

Pete and Chase sparked romance rumors when they were first spotted together on a few different occasions in New York City. Romance rumors began shortly after The King of Staten Island star’s short-lived fling with model Emily Ratajkowski came to an end in December. After the comedian and model’s split, a source close to the comic revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was doing okay. “Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” they said. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them.”

Pete and Chase both starred in the 2022 comedy horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was released in March 2022. Shortly after Pete was seen out with Emily, he was spotted out and about with Chase on a few occasions, leading to an array of romance rumors about the two actors, before they went away on their vacation.