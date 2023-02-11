Pete Davidson Snuggles Up To Giggling Chase Sui Wonders During Hockey Date Night: Photos

Pete Davidson, 29, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, were spotted out together once again and this time it was for a hockey game. The new lovebirds enjoyed a date while watching the New York Rangers defeat the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Friday night. They both appeared as happy as could be as the former Saturday Night Live star snuggled up next to his giggling Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star.

Pete wore a light gray hoodie with a black puffer vest over it and gray pants. He also wore a black knit hat at some points during the game. Chase wore a black and white jacket over a black dress with green floral detail on it, and had her long hair down.

Pete and Chase’s latest outing together comes after they were seen hanging out on a vacation to Hawaii two weeks ago. The couple had a romantic getaway that seemed to go well and were photographed leaving the Maui airport while on their way back home. They were both dressed comfortably and flashed smiles from ear to ear.

Pete and Chase were first spotted out and about together in NYC back in Dec. It seems they struck up a friendship while making Bodies Bodies Bodies and it turned into more after Pete broke up with model Emily Ratajkowski last month. They haven’t been afraid to show off PDA, like kissing, during some of the moments they’ve been seen together.

Before Pete dated Chase and Emily, he made headlines for his long-term relationship with Kim Kardashian. He was also previously romantically involved with other beauties like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley. When he’s not getting attention for his love life, he’s doing so for his appearance. In addition to his romance with Chase, Pete recently made headlines for showing off a newly shaved head at a basketball game on Jan. 31.