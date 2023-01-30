Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Are All Smiles Leaving Hawaii Following PDA-Filled Vacation

There’s nothing better than feeling relaxed and recharged at the end of a vacation! Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders seemed like they were in amazing spirits as they prepared to leave Hawaii on Thursday, January 26. The couple were both in comfortable clothes as they were spotted at the Maui airport, after their romantic getaway.

Both the actress and comic had huge grins on their faces as they walked through the airport. Pete, 29, sported a pair of blue sweatpants with colorful patches on them, with beige, orange, and light blue pockets on them, as well as a black hoodie and cap. The Saturday Night Live alum also had a pair of shades resting on top of his cap. Chase, 26, rocked white short shorts and a brown jacket and carried a black bag with her.

The two actors both starred in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies which came out in March 2022. The pair were both spotted together a few times in New York back in December, but romance rumors heated up after The King of Staten Island star was seen with her following his split with Emily Ratajkowski, earlier in January. Following the short relationship with Emily, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Pete and the model were still on good terms. “Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” they said. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them.”

Pete and Chase clearly had an amazing time during their stay in Hawaii, and it showed as they smiled on their way back home. Throughout the trip, the pair were spotted having tons of PDA moments throughout the trip, whether they were kissing poolside or Pete was grabbing the On The Rocks star’s butt.