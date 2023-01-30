Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Are All Smiles Leaving Hawaii Following PDA-Filled Vacation

The actress and comedian were seen dressed comfortably at a Maui airport, as their romantic getaway came to an end.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 30, 2023 9:29AM EST
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers, NHL match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 15 Dec 2022
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders leave Hawaii after a romantic week. Pictures were taken on 01/26/22. Pictured: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

There’s nothing better than feeling relaxed and recharged at the end of a vacation! Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders seemed like they were in amazing spirits as they prepared to leave Hawaii on Thursday, January 26. The couple were both in comfortable clothes as they were spotted at the Maui airport, after their romantic getaway.

Pete and Chase clearly had a blast during their Hawaiian vacation. (BACKGRID)

Both the actress and comic had huge grins on their faces as they walked through the airport. Pete, 29, sported a pair of blue sweatpants with colorful patches on them, with beige, orange, and light blue pockets on them, as well as a black hoodie and cap. The Saturday Night Live alum also had a pair of shades resting on top of his cap. Chase, 26, rocked white short shorts and a brown jacket and carried a black bag with her.

The two actors both starred in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies which came out in March 2022. The pair were both spotted together a few times in New York back in December, but romance rumors heated up after The King of Staten Island star was seen with her following his split with Emily Ratajkowski, earlier in January. Following the short relationship with Emily, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Pete and the model were still on good terms. “Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” they said. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them.”

The ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ stars were both dressed in comfy clothes on the way to the airport. (BACKGRID)

Pete and Chase clearly had an amazing time during their stay in Hawaii, and it showed as they smiled on their way back home. Throughout the trip, the pair were spotted having tons of PDA moments throughout the trip, whether they were kissing poolside or Pete was grabbing the On The Rocks star’s butt.

