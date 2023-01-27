Pete Davidson Grabs Chase Sui Wonder’s Butt During Romantic Vacation: New PDA Photos

Hot and heavy! Pete Davidson left no doubt of his affection for Chase Sui Wonders after the former was seen grabbing his new girlfriend’s rear end! In photos taken Wednesday, Jan 25 in Hawaii, (SEE HERE) the 29-year-old King Of Staten Island star was seen leaning down to plant a kiss on his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star, 26. On tip toes, Chase grabbed onto his neck and clutched his shirt with her other hand, as he wrapped his arm around her and squeezed her butt.

The couple, who have been seen getting cozy over and over during their steamy vacation, both wore super casual outfits. Pete rocked blue-print shorts, socks, and Vans sandals with a white t shirt and baseball cap. Chase wore a gray mini skirt, black sneakers, and print crop top with a cute black bucket hat for the tropical outing.

This is nowhere near the first we’ve heard of the apparent new couple. Prior to PDA pics emerging from the Big Island, Pete and Chase had been seen outside his apartment in NYC late at night, hanging out at a hockey game in December, and snuggling up while waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies.

Their film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, offered up a nice preview of their real-life chemistry, as their characters locked lips onscreen, as well. The movie was released in August of 2022 — which is coincidentally the same month Pete parted ways with reality TV icon Kim Kardashian, 42, after nine months of dating. And it’s worth noting that his multiple tattoos dedicated to Kim seem to have magically disappeared in the months since they split.

After things fizzled with Kim, and before they heated up with Chase, however, Pete had a brief fling with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 31. And though that relationship didn’t last either, a source told us that Kim approved. “Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other,” an inside source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Nov 17 report. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him.”