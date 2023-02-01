Pete Davidson Shaves Off All His Hair & Debuts Buzzed Head At Basketball Game: Before & After Photos

Pete Davidson, 29, must be feeling a lot lighter on his head now! The Saturday Night Live alum shaved off all his hair and debuted his bald head while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 31. Pete sat in between fellow comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj as he showed off his new haircut for the first time. The Staten Island native wore a grey sweatshirt jacket and matching sweatpants with a pair of black sunglasses.

Pete shaved his head sometime after his recent trip to Hawaii with his new romantic flame, Chase Sui Wonders, 26. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were photographed looking so smitten with each other several times on their vacation. Pete, who was still sporting a full head of hair at the time, enjoyed a steamy makeout session with Chase on the rocky shore in paparazzi pics taken last week. Before Chase, Pete briefly romanced model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and they enjoyed a date at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, as seen in the photo below.

Pete and Chase both starred in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies which came out in March 2022. The pair were both spotted together a few times in New York back in December, from shopping at Whole Foods together to attending a New York Rangers game with their co-star Rachel Sennott. But romance rumors between Pete and Chase really heated up after The King of Staten Island star was seen with her following his split with Emily earlier in January. Two weeks later, they were seen looking giddy as they held hands in Universal Studios.

It’s clear that Pete has completely moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, 42, who he dated for nine months between 2021 and 2022. Pete faced brutal online attacks from Kim’s ex, Kanye West, while he dated the SKIMS founder. Ultimately, Kim and Pete went their separate ways in August, and while Kim resumed focus on her businesses and her children, Pete quickly got back into the dating game.