Pete Davidson Shaves Off All His Hair & Debuts Buzzed Head At Basketball Game: Before & After Photos

Pete Davidson showed off his bald head while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on January 31. Check out his new look here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 1, 2023 9:21AM EST
Pete Davidson
View gallery
Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017
Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Hasan Minhaj Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks, New York, USA - 31 Jan 2023
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders leave Hawaii after a romantic week. Pictures were taken on 01/26/22. Pictured: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, must be feeling a lot lighter on his head now! The Saturday Night Live alum shaved off all his hair and debuted his bald head while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 31. Pete sat in between fellow comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj as he showed off his new haircut for the first time. The Staten Island native wore a grey sweatshirt jacket and matching sweatpants with a pair of black sunglasses.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson at the LA Lakers game on Jan. 31 (Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock)

Pete shaved his head sometime after his recent trip to Hawaii with his new romantic flame, Chase Sui Wonders, 26. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were photographed looking so smitten with each other several times on their vacation. Pete, who was still sporting a full head of hair at the time, enjoyed a steamy makeout session with Chase on the rocky shore in paparazzi pics taken last week. Before Chase, Pete briefly romanced model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and they enjoyed a date at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, as seen in the photo below.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson at a Knicks Game in Nov. 2022 (Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock)

Pete and Chase both starred in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies which came out in March 2022. The pair were both spotted together a few times in New York back in December, from shopping at Whole Foods together to attending a New York Rangers game with their co-star Rachel Sennott. But romance rumors between Pete and Chase really heated up after The King of Staten Island star was seen with her following his split with Emily earlier in January. Two weeks later, they were seen looking giddy as they held hands in Universal Studios.

It’s clear that Pete has completely moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, 42, who he dated for nine months between 2021 and 2022. Pete faced brutal online attacks from Kim’s ex, Kanye West, while he dated the SKIMS founder. Ultimately, Kim and Pete went their separate ways in August, and while Kim resumed focus on her businesses and her children, Pete quickly got back into the dating game.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad