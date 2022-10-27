Pete Davidson Finds Kanye West’s Behavior ‘Upsetting’: He ‘Feels For’ Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson’s prime concern amid Kanye West’s recent outbursts and antisemitic remarks is how it’s been affecting their shared ex Kim Kardashian. While the comic, 28, and reality star, 42, broke up back in August, sources close to Pete revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s surprised by the rapper’s recent outbursts, but also feels like brands dropping Kanye, 45, is simply a result of “karma” to a certain extent.

One insider explained that Pete’s been back in Staten Island and has been “doing well and is much happier” being close to his loved ones. They said that while he’s glad that he’s not the “Runaway” rapper’s focus, he still gets troubled thinking about it and how Kim is responding to it. “He was struggling, dealing with Kanye, everyone in his life’s relieved that he’s no longer at the mercy of Kanye’s moods and the hope is that he’ll never face anything like that again. It’s still upsetting for him, he cares about Kim and he understands what she’s dealing with, it’s awful,” they said.

A second source told HollywoodLife that Pete has been shocked to see Kanye attack people the same way that he was. “Pete never thought that Kanye would go after so many people in the same brutal way that he came for him. Part of him feels like everything that Kanye is getting is karma,” they said. “Pete been open about his struggles with mental health, so part of him is also empathetic.”

Even though he’s glad that Kanye isn’t coming after him anymore, the insider reiterated that the Saturday Night Live alum is most worried about how Kim has been taking it. “Pete is only concerned with how Kim is doing because, although they are no longer together, Pete knows what Kanye is capable of and how much it affects Kim and the kids,” they said. “He just feels bad for everyone involved.” While Kim and Pete haven’t been together for the past few months, the source also revealed that he reached out to her on Friday to “wish her a happy birthday,” but the former couple kept their conversation “short and sweet.”

Kanye was dropped from a series of partnerships after he made antisemitic remarks on social media. Notably, the rapper’s contract with Adidas was terminated, but many more have also distanced themselves from the rapper or ended professional connections in light of the comments.

Since the footwear company cut ties with the rapper, he’s also lost his standing as a billionaire. He was removed from Forbes‘ list following the deal getting cut. “With [the deal] gone, Ye is no longer a billionaire,” the magazine reported. “Without Adidas, Ye is worth $400 million.”