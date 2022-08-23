Noah Centineo Reveals His Shaved Head Makeover: See Before & After Photos

Noah Centineo has a fresh, new haircut! The Fosters actor was spotted with his head completely shaved while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, August 22. The look was very different from his signature, curly black hair that fans would recognize. He also appeared to have gotten a new tattoo of a drawing of a bear on the side of his head.

Noah, 26, looked like he was having a great time while out with his pals in Los Feliz. He rocked a black hoodie, as he had coffee, as he was out and about. It’s not clear if the new, shaved look was for a new project or just a new style, but he was seen smiling, as he grabbed coffee. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor has a few different projects in the works. He’s anticipated to appear in Black Adam as well as a currently untitled spy project from Netflix and The Diary, per IMDb.

The star has reinvented his look on a number of different occasions. While a number of fans would recognize his usual haircut, Noah has changed it up on a few occasions. He debuted a much curlier and longer-haired look, as well as showed off his massive muscles in an Instagram post, back in March 2021.

The look doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a part of the upcoming Black Adam movie, in which Noah will play Al Rothstein, who is also the superhero The Atom Smasher. Photos of him in character have debuted, and he’s been seen with his signature curly, short haircut. While he’s clearly looking forward to the upcoming DC movie alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he also teased his upcoming project The Recruit, with a screenshot of the cast and creator from Netflix on his Instagram Stories.