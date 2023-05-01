Paris Hilton, Karlie Kloss, Elle Fanning & More Stars Getting Ready For The Met Gala: Photos

The 2023 Met Gala is officially here, which means the hottest celebrities are busy getting glammed up for the big night. Spray tans, facials, and last-minute design changes are not off-limits. One of the grandest fashion showcases of the year is kicking off at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the high-profile guests are expected to honor the late Versace designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, with their fashion.

“In many ways, Lagerfeld is the definite designer of the late 20th and early 21st century,” Metropolitan Museum of Art Director Max Hollein said in a statement, per CBS New York. “He brings to fashion outstanding universality and expertise that bridge the gap between art and commerce. And he did that with sophistication, with wit, and with passion.” The A-listers primping and prodding themselves are certainly expected to bring the same sophistication and passion to the famous steps of the MET as well, and by the looks of how things are going, fans won’t be disappointed. Take a look at how some of your favorite stars are preparing for one of the most exclusive events of the year.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton went all-out for her pre-Met Gala prep. It’s no surprise there, as it’s her first-ever Met Gala, as hard as that is to believe. She posted on her Instagram Story earlier in the day on May 1 to reveal that she went for an “amazing lymphatic massage”. She looked super cute and donned the Heart on Your Sleeve Hoodie and matching bottoms in pink from her tracksuit line as she headed to her massage, which was by Flávia Lanini. You can get her exact outfit on her website for just under $200.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning showed herself sipping on some green juice with a sheet mask on her face during her Met Gala preparations. “Bottoms up Met,” she wrote over her Instagram Story selfie, as seen above. She also revealed that she is the ambassador of Cartier’s newest jewelry line. Perhaps fans will see her rock some Cartier bling as she walks up the famous steps of thr Met Gala!

Karlie Kloss

In case you don't have Instagram, Karlie just confirmed she will be attending the Met gala tomorrow! 💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/rzsd8MA5Lb — Just Karlie Kloss (@justkarliekloss) April 30, 2023

Karlie Kloss gave a sneak peek at some of her shoes and accessories options ahead of the big night on her Instagram Story. As seen above, she shared a video of several black heels and four pairs of sparkling earrings that she could rock at the 2023 Met Gala. She also showed fans some of her Estee Lauder lipstick options, which were all red, pink, or neutral tones. Furthermore, the Victoria’s Secret Angel got her Met Gala glow going by drinking a green smoothie and using a Therabody TheraFace PRO blue light therapy massage gun on her face. Now that’s fancy. She turned heads on last year’s red carpet, so fans can expect a unique ensemble from her again!

Camila Morrone

Model and actress Camilla Morrone received a face mask at midnight from her “angel”, Ivan Pol, before she hit the the Met Gala carpet on May 1. She shared a pic on her Instagram Story, which can be seen here.