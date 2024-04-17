Travis Kelce Looks Back on His ‘Fun’ Coachella Experience With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s experience at the Coachella Music Festival was beyond his wildest dreams. Just days after being spotted in Indio, California, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs football player shared his favorite memories from the weekend.

“I love live music, I don’t get enough of it in my life,” Travis, 34, said on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I just like going to events, going places where people are seeing all these talented people in the world, I just like to experience that type of s***. That’s the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it’s not just one genre of music genre.”

While attending weekend one, the NFL player got to watch Ice Spice, Dom Dolla and Jungle perform. He also was able to support Bleachers, which is led by Taylor’s close friend Jack Antonoff.

“My guy Jack Antonoff — he absolutely ripped it,” Travis said. “I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar, all his boys. He had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars and they just ripped it. It was so much fun.”

While some celebrities prefer to experience the shows from backstage, both Taylor, 34, and Travis chose to stand in the pit with other concertgoers. If you ask the NFL tight end, he likes to experience a show from the fans’ perspective.

“I’m a fan of live shows,” Travis shared. “I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man, if you’re in the madness with all the fans.”

Later in the night, the couple stopped by the star-studded Neon Carnival party presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila. For the late-night out, Taylor wore an all-black fit with a “New Heights” baseball cap that quickly sold out. (The hat has since been restocked multiple times.)

As for Travis, he got fans talking with his festival-ready outfit that included a “Happy Gilmore” hat, blue striped jeans and a fresh pair of white Converse hi-tops.

The Super Bowl champion has his own concert event coming soon. On May 18, Travis will team up with Jim Beam whiskey and hold Kelce Jam. The one-night event in Kansas City, Missouri, will feature performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and other artists.

“I wanted to keep it fresh, wanted to keep bringing people in,” Travis told PEOPLE after the lineup reveal in April. “It’s just going to be an amazing opportunity to get out in front of Kansas City and just celebrate the Super Bowl win one more time.”