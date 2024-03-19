Is Travis Kelce Hosting a Game Show? ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader’ Reboot Details

Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks to become a game show host! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who just won the 2024 Super Bowl with his teammates and girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side — has a potential spot as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Are Your Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? reboot.

Is Travis Kelce Hosting ‘Are Your Smarter Than a Fifth Grader’?

Variety reported on March 19, 2024, that two sources “familiar with the matter” claimed that the athlete is in talks to become the show’s host. This would be Travis’ first on-screen role since his reality series, Catching Kelce. He currently co-hosts his and brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast, “New Heights.”

The insiders informed the outlet that the only concern is how committed Travis will be to the production as a busy football star. Travis, however, has not publicly commented on the report.

i like to think my ever so viral “travis kelce is actually smart” tweet from november contributed to this https://t.co/pj7QLni4Dg — kenz (@mackenzi_dugan) March 19, 2024

The ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader’ Reboot Will be Different

The outlet reported that the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show will feature celebrity guests rather than kids. Previous hosts of the famous show were John Cena and Jeff Foxworthy.

Is Travis Kelce Retiring From Football?

Whether or not he steps into the role as a game show host, Travis has not expressed any interest in retiring from the NFL anytime soon. Despite admitting to WSJ. Magazine in 2023 that he had thought about retiring “more than anyone could ever imagine” due to injuries, the football tight end clarified his statement during a press conference in January 2024.

After reporters and journalists asked Travis if he was thinking about quitting the sport, he joked, “Do you guys not think about retirement? Am I the only one in this boat?”

He then clarified, “I have no reason to stop playing football, man. I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day, to try and be at my best. … I have no desire to stop any time soon.”

The only Kelce who has retired was Jason. The now-former Philadelphia Eagles player stepped down from the NFL in February 2024 in an emotional press conference.