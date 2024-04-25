Why Summer House’s Jesse Solomon Thinks Fans Can’t Stop Rooting for West and Ciara (Exclusive Interview)

Find yourself rooting for Ciara Miller and West Wilson’s relationship this season on Summer House? Trust us: You are not alone.

Ever since season 8 kicked off in February, viewers have fallen in love with the Bravo reality stars’ playful banter and innocent chemistry. If you ask Summer House newcomer Jesse Solomon, he’s not surprised fans can’t get enough of their romance.

“I think on these reality shows, relationships are the best storylines because you really get to see people being vulnerable and caring for one another,” Jesse, 31, exclusively told Hollywood Life while supporting Movember during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. “I think you just kind of get to see this other side of Ciara where she’s just smitten for West and like, girls can imagine themselves being the exact same way. West is so funny and cute and nice and sweet. I think it’s hard to dislike them. They’re amazing.”

In recent episodes, West, 28, has expressed hopes of taking the next step in his relationship with Ciara, 28. As for Ciara, the model has made it clear she’s taking things slow and still getting to know her costar and houseguest.

While a recent midseason trailer for Summer House showed Paige DeSorbo warning West not to break Ciara’s heart, Jesse believes fans don’t have much to worry about.

“I think things are pretty smooth between them,” he said. “Their relationship progresses nicely throughout the summer. I think like any girl’s best friend, she’s going to be like at some point, ‘Don’t ever f*** over my friend.’ You’ll have to watch and see what makes her say that, but you’re gonna like it. That’s all I can say.”

Later in the season, Jesse will also open up to his houseguests about his experience with testicular cancer at the age of 24. After going to his doctor in New York City for a routine physical, the reality star learned about his diagnosis and was able to receive proper treatment.

Now, Jesse is teaming up with Movember in April to raise awareness about the importance of putting your health first. “Feel your nuts, feel your boobs. Go to your doctor every year,” Jesse said in support of the “Know Thy Nuts” campaign. “Make sure you’re getting blood work, eat healthy and work out.”

If something may be wrong, Jesse hopes to provide hope to families that a cancer diagnosis can lead to better days.

“It’s pretty much just changed my outlook on everything in life,” he explained. “Without your health, you really don’t have anything. I was super focused on financial success prior. While living a big life is still super important to me, more than anything, I just want to be happy.”

Summer House airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock.