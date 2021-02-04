Ciara Miller: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Summer House’ Cast Member

The ‘Summer House’ cast is welcoming a new face in season 5. The gorgeous Ciara Miller has joined the show. Here’s what you need to know about the new cast member.

It’s time for the drama in The Hamptons to turn up a notch. Summer House returns for season 5 on February 4, and Ciara Miller is the show’s new housemate. Ciara joined the other cast members as they filmed for 6 weeks in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, who is Ciara Miller? The new reality star has a very important job and has stayed busy during the pandemic. She also makes quite the impression in the house. From where she lives to her connection to a cast member, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Ciara.

1. Ciara Miller hails from Atlanta.

Ciara is an Atlanta native. She is a model for Salt Agency and LINK Models International, according to her Instagram. Ciara has posted a number of stunning modeling shots on her Instagram, as well as her experiences in the Atlanta area. However, she explains to her Summer House housemates that in May 2020 she took a job assignment in Brooklyn.

2. Ciara’s a nurse.

In addition to modeling, Ciara is also a critical care and travel nurse. She’s been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 relief efforts. On Jan. 8, 2021, Ciara posted on Instagram that she had received the COVID-19 vaccine because she’s a nurse. In May 2018, she graduated from Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Georgia.

“I knew I wanted to be in the medical field and I knew nursing would be a good fit for me but I wasn’t sure that I was cut out for it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Even when I got accepted and throughout the entire program I still didn’t think I had what it took to be a nurse, and I was literally waiting to fail at some point in time. With a lot of blood, sweat, and tears I didn’t.”

3. She has a connection to a ‘Summer House’ castmate.

Ciara is a friend of Luke Gulbranson. Luke has been a main cast member since season 4. In addition to Luke, Ciara’s housemates include Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Hannah Berner, and Paige DeSorbo.

4. Carl Radke has some very nice things to say about her.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a girl this good looking come to the house,” Carl says about Ciara in a season 5 preview. Paige also raved about Ciara. “Ciara literally is [if] Naomi Campbell and Mother Teresa had a baby. You can’t compete with that,” Paige admits.

5. Ciara’s presence churns up drama in the house.

It appears that the feelings between Ciara and Luke could be more than just friendly. “Ciara is dating down. Luke is dating up,” Paige says in the season 5 trailer. Later, Luke’s ex, Hannah, calls him out. “We dated for seven months and you f**king rub her in my face to make me feel bad?” she asks him. Luke responds, “I don’t know what world you’re living in, but it’s not reality.”