Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo Explains Why There’s ‘No Teams’ in Carl & Lindsay’s Split

Image Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Paige DeSorbo has had a rocky relationship with Lindsay Hubbard for years on Summer House — but things have changed following Lindsay’s shocking split from Carl Radke. In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at BravoCon 2023, Paige, 31, revealed how she’s been supporting Lindsay, 37, after the breakup and how she feels about Carl, 38, pulling the plug on their relationship.

“Before their breakup, the girls were getting along great this whole summer. No one really fought,” Paige said at the event in Las Vegas this past weekend. “So once they broke up, obviously we rushed to her side to make she’s okay.”

Paige clarified that being close with Lindsay now “doesn’t mean” that the Summer House girls “hate Carl” because of what he did. “Definitely no teams in this,” Paige added. “And I think they’ll both be way happier in the long run and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Lindsay and Carl broke up at the end of August ahead of their planned wedding in Mexico in November. The exes, who met on season one of their hit Bravo show that premiered in 2017, but didn’t start dating until 2021, both spoke out after their split.

Carl confirmed the wedding was off in a letter published by PEOPLE in September. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote at the time. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Lindsay addressed the breakup in an US Weekly interview published days before BravoCon. “It was absolutely humiliating,” she said. “It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Like Paige, Amanda Batula spoke to Hollywood Life exclusively at BravoCon about how she’s navigated the Lindsay-Carl drama.

“I try to be there for Carl as much as I can, but also checking in on Lindsay, reaching out to Lindsay, being there for her,” she said. “It really is just it’s a terrible thing to go through for both parties,” Amanda added about the breakup. “At the end of the day, we wanna maintain our friendships with them.”