Lindsay Hubbard Removes All Traces of Carl Radke From Instagram Account Following Shocking Split

A fresh new start? Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, 37, took to her official Instagram account to completely erase any trace of her ex-fiancé Carl Radke, 38, from the main page after he confirmed that he called off their engagement and nixed their planned wedding. X (Twitter) account Queens of Bravo noticed the glaring dearth of Carl posts on Lindsay’s account on Monday, September 11, and called it out via the platform.

Lindsay’s IG cleanse comes the same day that her former husband-to-be confirmed via PEOPLE that the wedding is off and the relationship over. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter obtained by the outlet. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he explained. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.” Carl also apologized to guests over potential bookings for accommodations for the now-nixed destination wedding.

The former couple’s split first hit the news cycle on August 31–just weeks after Lindsay held a lavish bridal shower in New York with friends and loved ones, heightening speculation among fans about a potential cause. Meanwhile, while all visual traces of Carl seem to have disappeared from her main IG page, the Bravo beauty did leave a small token of her former relationship on the account. Her last post, shared Aug. 12 for her birthday, mentioned Carl.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!!” she wrote in the month-old post. “❤️‍🔥I feel so blessed and loved! Especially by babe @carlradke.”