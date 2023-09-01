Carl Radke Looks Sad In First Photos Of Him Since Shocking Lindsay Hubbard Split

Summer House star Carl Radke, 38, was feeling gloomy as he left his and Lindsay Hubbard’s shared apartment in New York City on Aug. 31, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. A sad-looking Carl tried to keep a low profile in a black T-shirt and baseball cap while making his exit with luggage in the wake of his breakup.

An eyewitness on the scene watched Carl get into a waiting vehicle outside his apartment. A camera person followed him, so it’s clear that this jaw-dropping breakup will play out in the upcoming season of Summer House. HollywoodLife has reached out to Carl, Lindsay, and the Bravo reps for comment.

Carl was seen leaving his apartment on the same day his split from Lindsay, 37, was announced. The Summer House couple, who were set to marry this fall, have called off their engagement, Entertainment Tonight reported. “Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House,” a source told the outlet.

This shocking split comes as a surprise to everyone. Two weeks ago, Lindsay had her bridal shower in New York City as she looked ahead to her November wedding. “The most beautiful Bridal Shower a girl could ask for!” Lindsay wrote on Instagram after the soiree.

While celebrating her bridal shower, Lindsay gushed over how Carl was being so helpful in getting ready for their wedding. “It’s so sweet to see Carl as we keep checking to-dos off of our list and as it’s getting closer,” she told PEOPLE. “We are literally three months away at this point, and it’s going to go by so fast. And then next thing you know, I’m going to be walking down the aisle.”

Carl and Lindsay have not addressed their breakup publicly yet. Lindsay has also not been seen since the news was announced.

In a cruel twist of fate, their breakup went down almost a year to the date after they got engaged. After meeting on Summer House, Carl popped the question to Lindsay on Aug. 27, 2022. He proposed on Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, and their engagement was filmed for the show. How things can change in just a year.