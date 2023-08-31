Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Summer House’ Love To Shocking Split

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke met on Summer House.

They got engaged in August 2022.

They reportedly broke up in August 2023.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have had a wild ride together on Bravo’s Summer House. They met on the first season of the reality series but started off as friends. However, a couple of seasons later Lindsay and Carl decided to act on their feelings for each other and they started dating. The pair got engaged in the summer of 2022 — only to break up a year later while filming season 8 of the show. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Carl, 38, told Lindsay, 37, that “he couldn’t move forward” with their wedding, which was planned for November 2023.

Lindsay and Carl’s breakup is expected to play out on the next season of Summer House. Fans have already seen the highs and lows of their relationship on television. Read on for the full timeline of Lindsay and Carl’s romance.

Summer 2016: Lindsay & Carl Meet On Summer House.

Lindsay and Carl were both original cast members on Summer House. They met in the summer of 2016 and hit it off immediately as friends. At the time, Lindsay was dating Everett Weston and Carl was dating Lauren Wirkus.

Summer 2019: Lindsay & Carl Briefly Date

After hooking up between seasons, Lindsay and Carl attempted to date on season 4 but it didn’t last long. Lindsay told PEOPLE before the season 4 premiere that the co-stars’ “friendship chemistry” led to them trying to be something more. “They say date your best friend. Usually, that goes well,” Carl said in the interview. When season 4 aired in 2020, Lindsay released a statement on Instagram denying that her relationship with Carl was “scripted.” She said they realized they made a mistake and were better off as friends.

October 2021: Lindsay & Carl Dress Up Together For Halloween

Lindsay and Carl didn’t stay put in the friend zone for long. On Halloween 2021, the pair sparked dating rumors when they dressed up as Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing. It was at that moment that fans realized a Lindsay-Carl romance was about to pan out.

January 2022: Lindsay & Carl Confirm They’re Dating

“We’re definitely dating!” Lindsay told Page Six in January 2022, confirming her relationship with Carl after months of romance rumors. “We’ve always had this thing for each other. Sometimes you’ll look back and be like, ‘Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?’ ” Lindsay added. Carl confirmed his relationship with Lindsay on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen a week later. He said that getting sober helped him become “consistent” enough for Lindsay’s liking.

May 2022: Lindsay Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs

Wanting to start a family with Carl, Lindsay announced she was beginning the process of freezing her eggs in May 2022. Lindsay said on Instagram that Carl was supporting her during the process.

June 2022: Lindsay & Carl Move In Together

Lindsay and Carl bought a two-bedroom apartment together in New York City in the summer of 2022. “We live in the same building now, but in separate apartments,” Lindsay told PEOPLE one month before the move. “And we’re not going to stay in the same building — we’re moving to a different building. We didn’t want to do the whole, ‘One person moves into the other person’s apartment.’ We’re getting a brand-new apartment unit and building to start fresh and start this new chapter together.”

August 2022: Lindsay & Carl Get Engaged

Carl proposed to Lindsay on Southhampton’s Dune Beach on August 27, 2022, in front of the cameras for Summer House season 7. Lindsay thought they were going to a group bonfire when in actuality Carl set up a private picnic where he popped the question. “I was so surprised,” Lindsay told People after the engagement. Carl proposed with a 3.5-carat square cut diamond from Nicole Rose.

August 2023: Lindsay Has Her Bridal Shower

Three months before the couple’s planned wedding in Mexico, Lindsay celebrated her bridal shower in New York City on August 12. A bunch of her co-stars were at the event including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Sam Feher. Carl surprised Lindsay with flowers near the end of the shower. Lindsay documented the party on Instagram and said she felt “so blessed and lucky” to have her girl friends celebrating with her.

August 2023: Lindsay & Carl Break Up

News of Lindsay and Carl’s split broke on August 31, 2023. “The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” sources told ET. They also confirmed that the breakup was filmed for Summer House season 8, which is expected to premiere in the beginning of 2024.