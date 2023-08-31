‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split & Call Off Engagement: Report

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have reportedly called off their engagement. Entertainment Tonight broke the news that the Summer House stars split on August 31. “The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” sources revealed to ET. “The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House,” they added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Lindsay, Carl, and Bravo for comment.

Lindsay and Carl have been filming season 8 of their hit Bravo show this summer. Lindsay just celebrated her bridal shower on August 12 in New York City with a bunch of her co-stars, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Sam Feher. Carl made a special appearance at the end of the shower. He walked into the event with flowers and shocked Lindsay, who shared multiple posts from the shower on Instagram. “Carlito showed up and surprised me at the end!” Lindsay wrote alongside the pictures of Carl’s entrance.

Lindsay and Carl got engaged on August 27, 2022 on Southhampton’s Dune Beach. The proposal played out on season 7 of Summer House and there was a lot of drama. Lindsay’s co-star Danielle Olivera wasn’t happy that she was excluded from the proposal plans, leading to a falling out between the former besties. Lindsay and Carl had to defend their relationship from the majority of the Summer House cast who were skeptical about their romance.