‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence After Carl Radke Split and Says Her ‘Trust Has Been Betrayed’

Lindsay Hubbard, 37, finally spoke out about her split from fiancé Carl Radke, 38, on Sept. 14, three days after Carl confirmed that their wedding was canceled. Lindsay, who got engaged to her Summer House co-star in August 2022, released a statement on social media addressing the breakup for the first time. “I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” she said.

Lindsay continued, “The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

The reality star clarified that her and Carl’s breakup “was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.” She added, “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

“I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened,” Lindsay said, “but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.” Lindsay shared her statement on her Instagram, where she has deleted all of her pictures with Carl following their breakup.

Lindsay and Carl were supposed to get married in November in Mexico, before news of their split broke at the end of August. Carl confirmed the breakup in a letter to his friends and family that was obtained by PEOPLE on Sept. 11.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Carl wrote in the letter. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

After confirming that the pair were “not moving forward with the wedding” anymore, Carl’s letter went on to say, “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.” Carl also apologized to the guests who already booked their flights and hotels for the wedding and said he doesn’t take his decision to call off the engagement “lightly.”

Lindsay and Carl met on the first season of Summer House but didn’t start dating until late 2021. They got engaged in the Hamptons while filming season 7 of the show. Cameras were apparently rolling when they broke up and the drama will play out on season 8.