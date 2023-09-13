‘Winter House’ Season 3: The New Trailer, the Cast, and More Updates

Image Credit: NBC/Bravo

Winter House season 3 premieres October 24.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from Summer House are on the show.

Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules is on the show.

Winter House is returning for season 3 with all-star personalities from different shows on Bravo. In the new season, which premieres late October, cast members from Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Below Deck, and Family Karma enjoy a two-week vacation to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Bravo announced the official cast and released the trailer on September 13.

The first season of Winter House premiered in the fall of 2021, while season 2 aired the following year. With the writers’ and actors’ strikes still going in Hollywood, Winter House will keep reality tv fans fed this fall. Here’s everything we know about Winter House season 3.

Winter House Season 3 Premiere Date

Winter House season 3 will premiere Tuesday, October 24 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available the next day on Peacock. Bravo has not revealed how many episodes will be in Winter House season 3.

Winter House Season 3 Cast

Winter House season 3 will bring together some of the biggest and best stars on multiple shows on Bravo. The full cast was revealed on September 13.

Kyle Cooke from Summer House

from Summer House Amanda Batula from Summer House

from Summer House Danielle Olivera from Summer House

from Summer House Kory Keefer from Winter House

from Winter House Jordan Emanuel from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules

from Vanderpump Rules Katie Flood from Below Deck Med

from Below Deck Med Malia White from Below Deck Med

from Below Deck Med Alex Proposon from Below Deck Sailing Yacht

from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Brian Benni from Family Karma.

from Family Karma. Casey Craig who is new to Bravo.

The season will also feature guest appearances from Winter House‘s Jason Cameron, Summer House‘s Sam Feher, and Below Deck‘s Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott, and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Winter House Season 3 Trailer

The Winter House season 3 trailer has no shortage of exciting moments. There’s nudity, an awkward love triangle, and unexpected crossover romances. Tom Schwartz forms a connection a different Katie than his ex Katie Maloney. “Katie is so hot but I can never hook up with someone named Katie,” he says about Katie Flood, as the trailer teases a romance between the two. Meanwhile, Kory flirts with both Malia and Jordan as his relationship status with Sam is a hot topic. Danielle seems into Alex, but he appears to have the hots for Jordan, instead. And last but not least, Kyle and Amanda await the results of a pregnancy test.