‘Below Deck’ Season 11: Release Date, Cast & Everything To Know About The Returning Bravo Show

Below Deck is returning for season 11 with more exciting adventures at sea. The hit reality show has been a mainstay on Bravo since its premiere in 2013. Each season, fans get a glimpse into the lives of the luxury yacht crew members, including Captain Lee Rosbach, who has been on the show since the beginning. However, Captain Lee isn’t returning for season 11, which filmed in Grenada.

Below Deck is heading towards uncharted territory for its new season. Here is everything we know so far about season 11, including the premiere date, cast, and more.

Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date

Bravo has not announced the official premiere date for Below Deck season 11. The show is expected to return in the fall. Since season 6, the show has premiered in either October or November every year. The last few seasons have concluded in February or March. Season 11 reportedly filmed in Grenada

Below Deck Season 11 Cast

The Below Deck season 11 cast will be revealed ahead of the premiere. Each season features a rotating group of crew members, so fans should expect to see a bunch of new faces in season 11. The crew for season 10 included Captain Lee and Captain Sandy Yawn, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Chief Steward Fraser Olender, Second Stewardesses Alissa Humber and Leigh-Ann Smith, Third Stewardess Hayley De Sola Pinto, Decks/Stews Camille Lamb and Tyler Walker, Deckhands Ben Willoughby, Katie Glaser, and Tony Duarte, and Bosun Ross McHarg. Rachel has been the lead chef since season 8, so it’s likely she’ll be back for season 11.

Is Captain Lee Returning For Below Deck Season 11?

In a Below Deck shocker, Captain Lee won’t be on season 11. The longtime Bravo star missed some of season 10 in St. David due to a paralyzing nerve issue in his leg. He was replaced by Captain Sandy, but he returned for the end of the season. In Dec. 2022, Captain Lee told US Weekly that his back surgery “came out great.”

News of Captain Lee’s exit from the series broke on February 8. US Weekly and Entertainment Tonight reported that Captain Kerry Titheradge was taped to replace Captain Lee for season 11. Captain Kerry starred on season 1 of the spinoff Below Deck Adventure. Captain Kerry told US Weekly that Captain Lee gave him some advice before casting change was official.

“Be yourself. Be that same guy I was playing golf with,’ ” Captain Kerry said that Captain Lee told him. “And then I asked him about social media and how to do that. I said, ‘I heard I should get someone to do it, so I don’t get caught up in it.’ He goes, ‘No, do your own social media. Don’t let anyone do that.’ ”

Captain Lee revealed some surprising details about his exit from the show in April 2023. “I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back,” he said in an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The reality star said that he understands why Bravo let him go because of his health issues. “I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was.”

“We came to an agreement,” Captain Lee added, “and I’m going to be doing some things for them in the next year.” He continued, “Then, Season 12? I imagine they are going to see what happens with Season 11, with somebody new trying to take over for me, see how they do. If it’s too expensive for them, we’ll see what happens. If the numbers take a tank, would I go back? Yeah.”

Captain Sandy reacted to Captain Lee leaving the show in an interview with Heavy. “I think when your health is in question then you take care of that first,” she said. “I’m not sure how it went down, I don’t know I haven’t talked to him. I’ve heard stories, but the reality is that Captain Lee wasn’t well, and you have to be able to physically do the job.”