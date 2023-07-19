‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 8: The Cast, Latest Drama & More You Need To Know

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning for season 8.

The entire main cast from season 7 is back.

A physical fight broke out during filming.

Word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac is going to deliver another incredible season. The hit Bravo show wrapped filming on season 8 in mid-July and at one of the final events a massive physical fight broke out between the ladies. If the aftermath of the altercation is anything like Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett‘s season 5 fight, then this incident could have huge ramifications on the dynamic between the cast.

Season 8 of RHOP will feature your favorite champagne holders from last season — as well as a few new faces to the group. The season will pick up after Robyn Dixon lied to her co-stars about her husband Juan Dixon‘s alleged cheating incident. Oh the drama! Here’s everything you need to know about RHOP season 8 below.

RHOP Season 8 Premiere Date

Bravo has not announced the official premiere date for RHOP season 8. The show is expected to return late fall or early winter. Filming took place from April 2023 to July 2023. The cast trips allegedly took place in Austin, Texas and the Dominican Republic.

RHOP Season 8 Cast

All seven main cast members from last season are returning for RHOP season 8. That means Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton will all be back on TV. Season 7 “Friends Of” Charisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake were both seen filming with the women during the season, but it’s unclear if they’re back in an official recurring capacity.

The new season will feature two newbies: Nneka Ihim, as a full-time cast member, and Keiana Stewart, as a “Friend Of,” according to TVDeets.

Nneka is a licensed attorney specializing in financial technology and owns a champagne line. She is married to Dr. Ikenna Ihim.

Keiana is the owner of Stewart Beauty & Wellness located in Baltimore, Maryland. She was reportedly brought onto the show by Wendy.

RHOP Season 8 Drama

There wasn’t a ton of chatter about RHOP season 8 throughout filming — until the big physical fight happened on July 13. The cast was at Zebbie’s Garden in Washington, D.C. for Ashley and Gizelle’s fashion line launch when the altercation occurred. The video, which can be seen below, shows Keiana and Ashley’s friend Deborah Williams throwing hands and tackling each other to the ground. Keiana claimed a glass hit her forehead during the fight, according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife.

The altercation allegedly began over drama between Candiance and Deborah, according to TV Deets. “Deborah and Candiace had been talking s*** about each other all night. Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about [her husband] Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved,” an insider told the outlet.

No arrests were made nor charges pressed at the time of the incident. However, a source claimed to Page Six that Keiana went to the hospital to treat her injuries. The insider also claimed that the Bravo cameras were done rolling when the vicious fight broke out.

What The RHOP Cast Has Said About Season 8

A few RHOP cast members have teased what fans can expect from season 8. Wendy told Page Six on June 26, “You guys are in for an amazing Season 8. It is lots of flare and fireworks.” Wendy also said that the women are “not all BFFs” and confirmed that viewers will “get an insider look on the fractures” within the group. “We work through it,” she added, “and you guys get a front row seat of that.”

Furthermore, Wendy confirmed that the Robyn-Juan drama will be a hot topic in season 8. Juan had a brief fling with a woman before season 7 which Robyn did not reveal to the cast or the viewers, until it was outed. Juan later lost his job as head basketball coach at Coppin State University allegedly because of an ongoing lawsuit.

“You know, it was an eyebrow-raiser because she often questions a lot of us,” Wendy said about Robyn. “That was the biggest eyebrow-raiser,” she also said. “So we have questions. We ask those questions this season. You guys get to see her response.”

Karen told Entertainment Tonight on June 25 that Robyn “made it back” for season 8. She also called the new season “great” and said that “the girls are messy as heck.” Karen added, “Always loving to come for the Grande Dame as they so charmingly call me but won’t call themselves that too. But, you know, it’s a great show, it’s been a great opportunity.”