Robyn Dixon Reveals ‘RHOP’ Reunion May Bring ‘Clarification’ Amid Juan Cheating Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 reunion is going to bring “clarification” to the complicated relationships on the show, Robyn Dixon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a recent episode of the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease podcast. Filming for the Season 7 reunion took place in January and when asked by HL how it went, she described it as “a lot.” She continued, “There are definitely some, you know, some curse words and some yelling. All that type of stuff. Hopefully there’s some clarification. There are, you know, maybe some people apologizing or taking ownership. And there’s also some relationships that we thought are good that aren’t good anymore.”

The 43-year-old reality star and business owner gave HollywoodLife the scoop just days before dropping a bombshell confession about her relationship with her husband, Juan Dixon, 44. On the latest episode of her podcast, Reasonably Shady, Robyn revealed that Juan, the head basketball coach for Coppin State University, got “bored” during the pandemic and sent a flirty message to another woman. “Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever he’s bored. He needs attention. It’s the pandemic. Blah, blah, blah,” she revealed. She then clarified that Juan and the mystery woman “did not date”.

Robyn went on to confess that the woman tried proving that Juan cheated by showing her a hotel receipt with his name on it, but Robyn assured listeners it was all a misunderstanding. She explained that her man paid for the woman’s hotel room because she lost her wallet, but did not stay at the unnamed hotel and left as soon as he gave the front desk his card. “The situation when it was presented to me was handled. [It] was discussed… It was something we had to work through, you know?” she continued. “Maybe that’s why the wedding didn’t happen when ya’ll wanted it to.”

Juan and the Bravolebrity have been engaged since 2019, when he popped the question on The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 5 finale. However, their wedding got delayed due to the pandemic, or that’s what Robyn said at the time in an interview with Page Six. “The pandemic definitely shifted our focus to the house. I was very respectful of the pandemic. Like, I pretty much didn’t leave my house for, like, that first three months,” she told the outlet. “And so, wedding planning for me was just not really, like, an option. And then once we started building the house, all of my focus and resources went in that direction. So unfortunately we do not have a date yet.”

Robyn and Juan originally got married in 2005, but divorced in 2012 after he cheated on her. They continued living in the same household, though, and fell back in love. Robyn told HollywoodLife that fans will have to watch RHOP to learn more about the state of their relationship. Rumor has it that they’re already married, and fans will see them walk down the aisle during the season finale on Feb. 4.