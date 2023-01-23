‘RHOP’ Couple Robyn & Juan Dixon Get Married 3 Years After 2nd Engagement

Robyn Dixon, 43, and her longtime partner Juan Dixon, 44, have said ‘I do’ once again! The high school sweethearts tied the knot last year after filming for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped, PEOPLE revealed on January 23. The nuptials, which were not attended by any of Robyn’s co-stars, will be shown on the RHOP season 7 finale. Robyn also talked about the wedding at the recently-taped reunion special, per PEOPLE.

Robyn and Juan got engaged for a second time back on December 13, 2019, on the show’s season 5 finale. We knew it was only a matter of time until their second wedding because back on August 19, the couple obtained a marriage license from the Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The couple had to wait a minimum of two days following the obtainment of the marriage license to officially tie the knot, per the Clerk’s Office policy. And they certainly did not wait too long, as the license was set to expire in February 2023.

Robyn and Juan welcomed their first son, Corey, 14, in 2008, while their youngest son, Carter, 12, was born in 2010. Soon after Carter was born, the couple decided to call it quits on their marriage which lasted from 2005 until 2012. But then in 2019, the couple was able to rekindle their lifelong love once more, as Juan popped the question all over again.

The Bravo star captioned the engagement announcement, “Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux” She also went on to say that their relationship has been “untraditional” and that it called for “a non-traditional ring.”

Juan gave his wife a stunning Morganite ring surrounded by gorgeous diamonds. Robyn explained in the post at the time about why she did not want a diamond engagement ring. “I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring…that didn’t work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the Pink Morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love – something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.” Truly a romantic gesture for sure! Big congratulations to the happy couple!