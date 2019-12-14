Robyn Dixon Gets Engaged To Ex-Husband Juan & Her ‘RHOP’ Costars Flip Out

Robyn Dixon got quite the shock during the filming of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ finale on Dec. 13 when her ex-husband Juan proposed in front of her enthusiastic co-stars and it was an exciting sight to see!

Robyn Dixon, 40, is getting ready to walk down the aisle again with the same man! The Real Housewives of Potomac star got a major surprise on the nigh of Dec. 13 when her on-again, off-again love Juan, who she was married to from 2005 until 2012, got down on one knee and proposed during the taping of the show’s finale. The amazing moment was captured in a clip someone filmed on their phone and in it, a very shocked Robyn can be seen smiling as she tries to collect herself during the proposal. Some of her co-stars can also be seen freaking out with a large amount of gasps and screams as they cheer on the lovebirds. Luckily, the gorgeous blonde agreed to remarry her hunky man which made for an even more enjoyable moment! Check out a snippet of the proposal HERE!

Although Robyn has yet to share anything about the romantic gesture to her Instagram page, since she often posts videos and pics of her life, including times with Juan and their sons, Corey and Carter, so we’re sure she’ll soon gush over the future marriage. Whether it’s a holiday like Thanksgiving or just a family get together, Robyn’s joy can be seen all over her face every time she is spending time with those nearest and dearest to her!

Before their latest engagement, Robyn and Juan had been through a lot together so it’s no surprise that they would have such a tight bond after all these years. They first got together in their teens and the reality star was even there for him when he was drafted in the NBA in 2002. After their divorce, they remained close and officially reconciled as a couple a few months ago in Sept. during the 4th season of RHOP.

We can’t wait to see where things go from here! Since the engagement happened during the filming of the RHOP finale, we can guarantee it will be featured on the Bravo show, as so many of their loving moments are.