‘RHOP’s Robyn Dixon On Her BFF Gizelle Bryant Being Shaded By Ramona Singer: Not ‘Surprising At All’

Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant’s good friend, called out Ramona Singer for being the ‘mean sorority sister’ of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise! Robyn is still upset the ‘RHONY’ star snubbed her ‘RHOP’ co-star at a party in The Hamptons.

Remember when Ramona Singer, 62, was filmed asking fellow Real Housewives star Gizelle Bryant, 49, to move out of her photo earlier this summer? Robyn Dixon, 40, certainly does, after the awkward snub happened at the Lacroix Hot in The Hamptons Luxury Luncheon on July 27. HollywoodLife caught up with Robyn at the DSW x W Nail Bar grand opening party in Washington D.C. on Oct. 17, where we asked The Real Housewives of Potomac star if her good friend has forgiven Ramona.

“Forgiven? I mean, it’s kind of crazy because it’s like it wasn’t surprising at all, which is very sad to say,” Robyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Even with Ramona’s 11-season run on The Real Housewives of New York City, Robyn didn’t think her seniority should be used as an excuse. “It’s like, I understand that Ramona’s been in the franchise for a very, very long time, but that’s no reason to treat someone that way,” she continued. “We’re all kind of in this battle together. It’s almost like you liken it to a sorority. You’ve just been in the sorority a little bit longer, but we’re all sorority sisters so you should extend the same respect and kindness to everyone.”

Robyn may have been taken aback, but not shocked. “It wasn’t surprising because I’ve heard of this kind of shady behavior and not so nice behavior from her before, so I guess she’s just like the mean sorority sister,” Gizelle’s confidante added. Elaborating on these rumors of “not so nice behavior,” Robyn continued, “But just from what I hear — she’s not the nicest person, maybe for people that she doesn’t really know that well.” However, Gizelle admitted “that’s fine,” since Robyn said Gizelle didn’t take the shade personally. “I think it just speaks to maybe Ramona’s personality, which might be just a little bit harsher and colder than what people are used to,” Robyn clarified.

As for Robyn’s relationship with Ramona, there really isn’t one. “I’ve met her before a couple of times, like [at Andy Cohen’s] baby shower, and I met her like at the last few events. It was very brief and in passing,” the RHOP star told HollywoodLife. The same can be said for Gizelle, who EXCLUSIVELY told us in a separate interview that she “wouldn’t say” she and Ramona are on good terms now, even after the latter apologized!

Robyn didn’t just chat about drama with Ramona at the party, however! She acted as a host alongside her RHOP co-star, Monique Samuels, to promote DSW and W Nail Bar’s new partnership (now, you can maximize efficiency by shopping for shoes and treating yourself to a manicure under one roof). Here’s the best part — in lieu of acrylics and chemicals, the event only offered nail services that used 100 percent all-natural vegan products.