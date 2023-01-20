‘RHOP’ Preview: Karen Huger Calls Out Robyn Dixon & Her ‘Fake Wedding’ To Juan (Exclusive)

Don’t mess with Karen Huger! The Grand Dame goes after Robyn Dixon‘s relationship with her ex-husband/fiancé Juan Dixon, in HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE preview at the Jan. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In the clip below, the women are still in Mexico and are reeling from Karen’s big fight with Charisse Jackson, when Robyn trashes her co-star to the other ladies at lunch while Karen is in the bathroom.

“It should not be a surprise to Karen that she’s fake, phony, a bulls******,” Robyn tells the other ladies, including Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, and Mia Thornton. Robyn also slams Karen’s treatment of Charrisse and says that it was “mean girl” behavior — just as Karen is returning to her seat at the table.

But Robyn doesn’t hold back in front of Karen. “Karen I’ve always felt that way about you, since I’ve met you,” the mom-of-two tells her fellow OG Housewife. In response, Karen lays everything out to Robyn and explains why she has such a problem with her.

“I respect a woman that stands up and say, ‘I’m gonna speak up for my friend. I’m gonna defend my friend.’ I’m cool with that,” Karen explains. “If you had cut it off there, we would be fine. But you went deeper. You attacked my integrity. And that is what you’re not gonna do.”

Robyn insists that she never attacked Karen’s integrity, and that she merely called it like she saw it. But that’s not good enough for Karen. “I’m not mean spirited. I have known s*** for years. I have stood by you,” Karen says to Robyn. “But you take a dig at me every chance you get.”

Karen tells Robyn that their latest fight was “the last straw” for her. “You took my friends in this circle and you told them to look out and be careful and that she [Karen] is fake s***.”

Karen then delivers one last insult to Robyn: “I’m not fake s***, and what is fake is this wedding.” That comment from Karen shocks all the women, including Robyn, who has been so secretive about her wedding plans to Juan. Oh the drama!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.