‘RHOP’s Karen Huger Addresses Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s ‘Strange’ Feud With Her (Exclusive)

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is back for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Karen Huger is not happy about it. “Some people want to feud with me. Some people need to feud with me,” Karen, 59, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon 2022. The “Grand Dame” explained that although she’s a “very cordial person,” she has absolutely no relationship with Charrisse, 57, who is back as a “Friend Of” this season.

“I’ll say for the record Charisse and I are not friends. We have not been friends for five years,” Karen explained. “So it’s very strange to me that you would approach me in my friendship circle to reignite that friendship.”

Charrisse is back thanks to her friendships with Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby. But Karen wasn’t interested in welcoming Charrisse back into the fold since they have years of bad blood from when Charrisse was on the show.

“So I’m moving with caution,” Karen told us about how she’s navigating the former OG’s return. “But I’m always open to being cordial. And if we’re not friends, I can be cordial with you, but I won’t be forced to be your friend.”

Karen has done her best at avoiding Charrisse so far this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Charrisse unexpectedly showed up to Karen’s “Spring Fling” party during the premiere episode and they had an awkward exchange. Then, Karen bailed on Ashley Darby‘s private dance class which Charrisse attended. Karen said she was sick, but the other women (and the viewers) questioned if that was true.

The Karen-Charrisse showdown is coming and it’s going to be wild. The season 7 trailer shows Karen getting up from her chair at dinner and cursing at Charrisse from across the table. We’ll have to wait and see what triggers Karen to do that.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8pm ET on Bravo.