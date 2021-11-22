Exclusive

‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger’s Family Spinoff Will Take A ‘Deeper Dive Into Her Personal Life’

Karen Huger
Karen Huger (Photo: Bravo
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, Candiace Dillard -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Karen Huger -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:5 -- Pictured: Wendy Osefo -- (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Ashley Boalch Darby -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
and

‘RHOP’ OG Karen Huger is getting her very own spinoff series, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details on why this family-focused show will be ‘amazing television.’

Fans of Karen Huger should be very excited, because “the Grand Dame” is getting the chance to showcase her fabulous life on her own spinoff series. The upcoming project hasn’t officially been announced by Bravo, but a source close to The Real Housewives of Potomac production did share some EXCLUSIVE intel to HollywoodLife about what viewers can expect from this spinoff. “Karen’s show will be no less than 4 episodes,” our insider spilled. “It’s about Karen’s dynamic with her amazing family members in Virginia. The show will be a deeper dive into her personal life and her family’s heritage and some deep personal stuff that should be very impactful and show you what her family life was like prior to being the Grand Dame.”

Karen Huger
Karen Huger (Photo: Shutterstock)

Karen has been among the RHOP cast since season 1, and she’s continued to be a fan-favorite for viewers while clashing with frenemy (and fellow OG) Gizelle Bryant. But in this new spinoff series, Karen is hoping to tell a whole new story about herself. “She feels she’s been Grace Under Fire for a long time,” the source told HL. “She’s really excited to show fans a different side of her. It’s really allowing her to reintroduce herself. It’s more, ‘You may know me as Karen Huger from ‘RHOP’ but here’s what you don’t know about me.’ “

Our insider also noted that Karen “has an amazing family with some real characters,” such as hubby Raymond Huger and her kids Brandon and Rayvin, who will likely appear in her new show. She’s also got some loved ones back in her hometown of Surry County, Virginia, where she filmed during the latest season of RHOP when she was sworn in as ambassador. “It’s going to be amazing television,” the source said of the spinoff. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and everything in between.” HL reached out to Karen’s rep about news of her spinoff, but we haven’t heard back.

Related Gallery

‘Real Housewives’ Stars In Bikinis -- See Photos Of Luann de Lesseps & More

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga looks amazing in a bright blue bikini as she hots the beach with husband Joe Gorga and family in Miami. 17 Feb 2021 Pictured: Melissa Gorga; Joe Gorga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733933_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party. Pictured: Tamra Judge Ref: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531520 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Karen Huger
Karen Huger (Photo: Shutterstock)

Want more from Karen Huger? Part 4 of the RHOP reunion special airs this Sunday, November 28. Nicki Minaj takes over for Andy Cohen in the host chair and questions the Housewives about this season’s drama. It’s going to be can’t-miss television!