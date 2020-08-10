‘RHOP’s Karen Huger Feels ‘Honored’ After Rihanna Crashes Her Instagram Live: It Was So ‘Cool’

Rihanna unexpectedly dropped in on Karen Huger’s Instagram Live last week, and now we have EXCLUSIVELY learned how the ‘RHOP’ star feels about it.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, 57, “really appreciated” Rihanna, 32, dropping into her Instagram Live with comedian Luenell on Aug. 5. The self-proclaimed “Grand Dame of Potomac” opened up about the special incident that drove fans wild, during HollywoodLife‘s own EXCLUSIVE interview with the Bravo star on Instagram Live on Aug. 9, and she had nothing but great things to say about the “S&M” singer.

“I am so honored,” Karen said. “When [Rihanna] chimed in with Luenell and I — I love Luenell, love her, love her, love her. We have a magic chemistry and we always have from day one and to have Rihanna chime in was just such an honor and to have her give support and to say she was proud of me for my hustles and my businesses, I really appreciate that. [The] younger generation, they’re doing the dang thing. And I feel like as a mentor — I think she’s a year younger than my son, so that makes me super freakin’ cool, OK? I’m just sayin’ me and RiRi? OK!”

In case you missed it, during Karen’s chat with Luenell last week, Rihanna jumped into the room and said, “Proud of you Karen”. Then, one fan reacted with what we were all thinking: “Rihanna commenting on Karen Huger’s IG Live is the best thing that’s happened in 2020.”

Rihanna then commented again, saying, “Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn” and “What’s up FAVES?!”

Rihanna stanning Karen Huger is historic pic.twitter.com/p8t3n6JtJc — 🥺 (@ry_not_now) August 6, 2020

Amazing, right? As for whether or not the two connected after the video ended, Karen wouldn’t say. She told us, “I wouldn’t tell you guys if she did DM me [after the interview]. I wouldn’t! I wouldn’t! Because this thing called fame, it brings a lot with it, so it would be an honor and I would keep that confidential. Whenever she wanted to be live with me, she’ll be live with me and I with her.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.