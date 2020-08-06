Did Rihanna just confirm she’s a fan of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’? The superstar dropped into Karen Huger’s IG Live to let the reality star know she was ‘proud’ of her!

Rihanna, 32, just paid Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, 57, the biggest compliment on social media! The Anti singer made a surprise appearance during Karen’s Instagram Live session with comedian Luenell Campbell, 61, on Aug. 5 and got things poppin’ in the comments! “Proud of you Karen,” Rihanna gushed at one point during the hour long chat, announcing her arrival with, “What’s up FAVES?!”

Rihanna stanning Karen Huger is historic pic.twitter.com/p8t3n6JtJc — 🥺 (@ry_not_now) August 6, 2020

Fans in the room immediately started freaking out as RiRi kept the comments coming, exclaiming “Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn” at another point during the hour-long chat. The Virginia native wasn’t the only housewife to get a shoutout, as Rihanna also name dropped Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, 53. “Garcelle a real one,” RiRi Ocean’s 8 star gushed of the Jamie Foxx Show alum. Who knew Rihanna was such a big Housewives fan? Of note, Rihanna seems to love jumping into various lives on IG, recently making an appearance during Bounty Killer and Beenie Man‘s epic Verzuz battle.

“Rihanna stans Karen Huger! Iconic #RHOP,” and “Rihanna stanning Karen Huger is historic,” two fans wrote on Twitter, while others simply couldn’t believe Rihanna dropped into the Instagram live session. “Rihanna is following Karen Huger, Dorit, Erika, and Dorinda. Her taste jumped out,” another eagle-eyed Tweeter shared, noting that RHOBH ladies Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi, along with RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley, also made the Fenty Beauty founder‘s list of followed accounts (1,478 to be exact).

It turns out the admiration is mutual between Karen — who is mom to son Brandon and daughter Rayvin, who graduated from college in 2019 — and Rihanna! Recently, Karen revealed that the “last thing” she bought off Amazon happened to be one of RiRi’s cult-fave gloss bombs by Fenty Beauty. “Rihanna’s Fenty lip gloss, honey! I don’t go anywhere without it,” Karen gushed of the product to In The Know which comes in seven shades and retails for $19. “It’s halfway used, and I’m obsessed with it. Rihanna knocked it out of the ballpark — absolutely,” Karen also revealed.