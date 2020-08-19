‘RHOP’s Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Reveals Who Really Started The Rumors About Monique Samuels’ Marriage

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan clarified she had ‘nothing to do’ with with the rumors about Monique Samuels’ marriage in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!

Rumors have been flying about Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels‘ marriage, and fellow cast mate Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, 55, is denying she started them. “[Monique]’s best friend started a rumor, OK? I had nothing to do with the rumor,” Charrisse revealed on an episode of HollywoodLife‘s TVTalk EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 17, referencing Monique’s friend GiGi. “The best friend told everybody from production, to corporate, to the cast, so who did I tell? And she knows that her friend was doing this but what she thought was I was going to come on the show and use that as an end,” she explained.

Specifically, gossip been swirling about Monique, 36 — who has been married to retired NFL star Chris Samuels, 43, since 2012 — and her personal trainer. Monique has since denied any extramarital affair, pointing the finger at Charrisse for “facilitating” the “nasty” rumors on RHOP. “Monique is clear on that,” Charrisse explained, once again denying she started the the rumors, but admits to having talked about them. “She’s been on her live saying that her best friend of 20 years is the one that started that rumor but I facilitated it,” she reaffirmed.

The drama hasn’t stopped Monique’s husband Chris — with whom she shares kids Chase, Chris Jr., and Milani — from wanting to “yell” at Charrisse. “First of all, I’m never going to get into an argument or anything with Chris. I don’t argue with men,” Charrisse noted. “This is a show with a cast of ladies. Let the ladies do their thing. I personally think that it was inappropriate for him to even suggest that,” she added, confessing she hasn’t tried to “clear her name” with the couple.

“I’m aware of the type of individual I’m dealing with so no, I have not [tried to clear my name],” the New Jersey native went on. “I don’t think it would change anything because Monique, in my opinion, lies a lot so in order to justify it she believes the lies she is telling and then she gets on social media and she blasts all this stuff just to make herself validated and I don’t even respond to it. I live in my truth so I don’t need to get on social media trashing her,” she said.