‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard’s Fight Kicks Off Explosive New Season

Monique Samuels was seen dragging Candiace Dillard in the first two minutes of the ‘RHOP’ premiere on Aug. 2, so we think it’s safe to say that Season 5 is going to be a wild one.

The Real Housewives of Potomac took a page out of Beverly Hills‘ book by teasing the season’s biggest fight in the very first episode. Just as they did with Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump‘s major fight in Season 9, Bravo producers gave viewers a sneak peek at Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard‘s highly-anticipated fight in the first few minutes of RHOP’s season premiere on Aug. 2, before taking viewers several weeks back to see how everything led to that very moment.

And in case you’re unaware of what happens during that very moment that will play out later this season, you might want to watch RHOP’s latest trailer below. Anyway, as we said, it’ll be a few weeks before that drama plays out on screen, but there were other great moments in this week’s episode that are just as worthy of being discussed.

For example, Gizelle Bryant revealed that she recently rekindled her relationship with ex-husband and pastor Jamal Bryant. She said that she realized there’s no other man she’d want to travel the world with nor is there another man that would love her children more, so she decided to give him another shot, despite the fact that he cheated on her while they were previously married.

Meanwhile, Ashley Darby was seen struggling to adjust to life as a new mom. But when she got a visit from Monique, who not only has a new baby but a new parrot-child, too, Ashley explained that nowadays she oddly bases her friendships off who has a similar parenting style as she does. She also revealed that her relationship with husband Michael is “better than ever”.

The major drama of the evening, however, came during Candiace and husband Chris‘ one-year wedding anniversary party — a party that they spent nearly $22,000 on — when Gizelle confronted Candiace about a nasty tweet. Candiace had dissed Gizelle’s house after Gizelle mocked Candiace’s house-hunting process, and both were pretty upset. Unfortunately, neither one apologized to the other and their conversation was quickly interrupted by Monique who came in and changed the subject.

But later inside, Candiace asked her good friend Karen Huger, who recently moved back to Potomac, to take the microphone and give a little speech, during which she revealed that she and longtime husband Ray are having troubles in their marriage. Karen previously told Monique that her husband hasn’t been happy with her always leaving town to do work and promote her perfume, so it remains unclear if their marriage will survive the test of time.

Oh and did we mention that Charisse, who’s been spreading rumors about Monique, also attended the party? Because she did, and it was a surprise to many. Especially considering the fact that Charisse didn’t even go to Candiace’s wedding. Hmmm.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.