RHOP’s Mia Thornton Reveals If She’s Really Leaving The Show After Cryptic ‘Moving On’ Message (Exclusive)

Following her fight with Wendy Osefo on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton took to social media and said, “For the sake of my children, my family, friends, staff, and business partners, I have to move on.” Fans immediately started speculating on whether she might be leaving the show. She then deleted her Twitter account before returning and posting the following message: “My actions toward Wendy was intolerable. It’s unfortunate that you will attack my family, friends, and my businesses based on an edited tv show. While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for [my] brand & partners. Much love, Mia.” Obviously, both messages hinted at a possible exit from RHOP, but during an interview on HollywoodLife’s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast this week, Mia revealed what she really meant.

“I, by all means, wouldn’t go to social media to announce that I’m leaving the show, right? But I was making an announcement that I just don’t have time to feed into everyone’s comment and opinions because I have to do what’s best my businesses, my partners, my investors, my kids, my family, my friends who are all heavily affected. You know, just because I can accept public scrutiny — I signed up for it, right? — doesn’t necessarily make it fair for people to go out and attack my partners. I have to do what’s best for them because that’s just the type of person that I am, and I just don’t think it’s fair,” Mia explained.

And when we asked her to confirm that her message was just in fact just that, and not anything about her leaving the show, she said, “[Bravo’s] going to have to fire me [for me to leave the show].” So there you have it — Mia’s not going anywhere. At least not at this time. To hear what else she had to say about her fight with Wendy, her fallout with Karen Huger, and the upcoming drama in Season 7, listen to the full podcast episode above.

