‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts After Robyn Dixon Admits ‘Idiot’ Husband Juan Cheated On Her Again

The drama continues! Following the news that The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon, 43, seemingly admitted her husband, Juan, 44, cheated on her again, a few of her co-stars took to Twitter to react to the news. Karen Huger, 59, threw some subtle shade and wrote, “Well you don’t say…….”, while Dr. Wendy Osefo added, “Clown behavior…” Along with their comments, Candiace Bassett, 36, had some thoughts of her own. “Wow: A Thread: Our boss’s [Andy Cohen] favorite clap back when we’re playing coy about certain aspects of our lives is: ‘you’re on a reality show about your life.’ There is an expectation that – doing no harm – we show up to this platform as our authentic selves,” her thread began.

Clown behavior… 🤣🌽 — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) January 31, 2023

Her lengthy thread continued. “And while we ‘reserve the right to be judicious about what we share,’ there is a special brand of audacity attached to individuals who will knowingly bury the lede in exchange for damning and salacious lies that stand to cause irreparable harm to innocent people,” Candiace went on. Among many other things, the 36-year-old noted that “It tarnishes” the “integrity of the premise of our show.” In one of her closing statements she wrote, “It’s not entertaining. It’s not interesting. It’s wack.”

Well you don’t say……. — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) January 31, 2023

During Monday’s episode of Reasonably Shady, per Page Six, Robyn admitted that Juan had been talking to someone outside of his marriage. “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram,” she dished after first “denying” that he had cheated. The 43-year-old clarified his reasoning to do so as well. “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever,” she said to Gizelle Bryant. Robyn even noted that she was “aware of the situation” ahead of filming Season 7 of RHOP.

Along with that, the blonde beauty discussed a now-viral TikTok from content creator GeorgioSays, in which a woman alleged she was “dating” Juan during the end of the initial COVID pandemic of 2020. Georgio claimed that the woman sent him a hotel invoice regarding her time with Juan. In response, Robyn denied the allegations during the podcast episode. “They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere, and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt,” she shared. The explanation of that was not revealed on the public episode, as Juan’s wife said she would “go into more detail” on the podcast’s paid subscription channel.

Finally, the Bravo personality alleged that the unnamed woman had messaged her and Gizelle about Juan and so she “assumed she told the whole cast.” All of this tea comes just three days after Robyn claimed that Karen “wants” her husband during an episode of HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease! “I think she kind of wants Juan,” Robyn said on Jan 27. “She wants him. I’m not gonna give up the tea, but there have been words that have come out of her mouth that imply that she wants him. So it’s weird. There’s an obsession there,” she added. “It’s very weird. I am nowhere near as obsessed with her life as she is with mine.”

Robyn and Juan have been married off-and-on since 2005. The duo are high school sweet hearts and were married, for the first time, from 2005 until they divorced in 2012. Most recently, they had an intimate private ceremony and got married once more in 2023. Their wedding will premiere on the show during the Season 7 finale. Juan and his bride share two sons: Corey, 14, and Carter, 13.