Wendy Osefo: 5 Things To Know About New Woman Bringing The Drama On Season 5 Of ‘RHOP’

Wendy Osefo about to shake things up on ‘RHOP’! Learn more about the stunning mom of three and political commentator joining the reality series.

Dr. Wendy Osefo, 35, is newest cast member to join the Real Housewives of Potomac! “School is out, but class is always in session 💋. Real Housewives of Potomac, May 3rd at 8PM on @bravotv,” she captioned the cast photo alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard shared on Thursday, Mar. 26. Learn more about the brain and beauty about to shake things up on RHOP!

1. She’s from Nigeria. She was born Wendy Ozuzu in Nigeria on May 21, 1984. She spent her elementary years in the African country, which her parents also call home. The family later emigrated to the United States, where Wendy became a naturalized citizen.

2. She’s a well-known media personality. If Wendy looks familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen her on television before. She’s appeared as a political commentator on topics on a number of networks including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, ABC, and more, according to her LinkedIn profile. In addition to appearing on a variety of networks, she also hosts a weekly radio segment called “News You Need to Know, With Dr. Wendy O” on Radio One 93.9FM WKYS. She’s well-versed in topics of race in the political world, as well as political analysis.

3. She has a family. Wendy married her husband Edward Osefo in 2011 and the pair currently live in Maryland with their three kids, including twins Karter and Kruz, 6, and 6-month-old daughter Kamrynn Kapri. “The past nine months I felt a sense of strength and fearlessness that words cannot describe,” she captioned a sweet photo of Kamrynn shortly after her birth. “You made me stronger, taught me to love deeper, and inspired me to dream bigger. With you growing inside me, I knew failure was not an option. Your brother Karter taught me LOVE, your other brother Kruz taught me PATIENCE, but you my love have taught me FAITH. Welcome to the world baby girl, the world is yours.”

4. She’s an academic. Wendy began her post-secondary education with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Temple University, before going on to do a M.A. in Government from The Johns Hopkins University, and an M.Sc. in Public Affairs from Rutgers University. As an undergrad, she was also actively involved at Temple as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She then pursued her Doctorate at Rutgers in Public Affairs and Community Development, becoming the first-ever black woman to do so at the New Jersey based school. She maintains close connections in the academic world, and is an now assistant professor in the Doctor of Education program at Johns Hopkins School of Education. “Her research examines how race and class influence the learning, achievement, and educational trajectories of non-dominant students in schools and community settings, and explores the intersections between race, equity, and underserved student groups in K-12 and postsecondary learning communities,” the university’s website reads.

5. She’s accomplished. Outside of her academic career, Wendy has earned a number of awards and honors! The beauty was the 2018 Black Women in Media Honoree for News and Journalism, in addition to earning the 2017 recipient of the Johns Hopkins Diversity Recognition Award, the 2017 recipient of the Johns Hopkins University Outstanding Graduate Award. She was also named by the Baltimore Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 Honoree and a 25 Women To Watch Honoree.