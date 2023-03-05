‘RHOP’ Reunion Recap: Robyn Dixon Addresses Juan’s ‘Affair’, Their Prenup & Delayed Wedding

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 7 reunion concluded on March 5, and a lot went down. After Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard-Bassett discussed the events that led to the dissolution of their friendship, the husbands joined and Chris confronted Gizelle Bryant about the accusations she made against him. Karen Huger also faced off against Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and set the record straight about the rumors of her infidelity. But the biggest moment of all came when Andy Cohen had a special post-reunion conversation with Robyn Dixon and dove into her bombshell admission that Juan was inappropriately communicating with another woman prior to their wedding.

So what exactly did Robyn reveal? Well, when asked to share exactly what went down between Juan and the woman he was inappropriately communicating with, she said, “There was no affair. He communicated with her — which he shouldn’t have — and that was it. There was no relationship, no affair, no dating, and nothing physical.” Andy asked Robyn if she believed Juan, and she said that she did. Even so, Robyn admitted that Juan’s indiscretion did play a factor in why they decided to put a pause on their wedding. She and Juan became engaged (for the second time) during the season 5 finale, and it took them almost three years to tie the knot.

“We were already doing premarital counseling, and it was just something we discussed throughout premarital counseling,” she explained. “We talked through it. We worked through it.”

So why didn’t Robyn bring up Juan’s cheating rumors on the show while filming season 7? As Robyn said, they had already “worked through it” and she and Juan “felt stronger” about their relationship than they ever had before. “I just chose to not bring up something that we had already worked through months prior,” Robyn said, later adding, “I mean, there’s two people involved here, so I do have to take into consideration that being on this show is not easy for the men.”

Robyn also revealed that she and Juan did get a prenup, but she didn’t include an infidelity clause. Why? “’Cause I was like, I could be setting myself up. What if I have a lil, you know, something-something? So, I was like, yeah, no. There were too many gray areas and stuff.” As for the rest of the prenup, it’s “50/50″. However, she said that Juan “won’t get ownership of my businesses. I had to do some thinking, because to be honest, neither one of us would be who we are and where we are without the other. So, regardless of how many years from now, we both can say that we were very instrumental in each other’s careers and lives.”