‘RHOP’ Reunion Recap: Andy Cohen Accuses Gizelle & Robyn Of Being Hypocrites

When Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired on Feb. 26, Candiace Dillard-Bassett was still calling out Gizelle Bryant for her accusations about her husband, Chris. Mia Thornton tried stepping in to defend Gizelle by saying that Candiace should respect her feelings, but Candiace was quick to shut her down. According to Candiace, Gizelle knows exactly what she’s doing at all times.

Soon thereafter, Andy Cohen addressed Candiace’s Instagram Live video, which she bashed her co-stars. Candiace said she was upset that Robyn, who she thought was her good friend, would betray her by blindsiding her with the video reveal at dinner. Robyn said she thinks Candiace has a hard time having difficult conversations on camera. And when she further said that everything should happen on camera, producers flashed forward to footage of Robyn’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During that interview, she explained why she didn’t talk about Juan’s inappropriate communication with another woman during the current season. But obviously, that statement will come back to haunt her.

Andy then asked Gizelle about her hysterectomy. She became emotional and tried to change the subject, but Andy urged her to talk about it. Especially because a lot of people have criticized Gizelle for not sharing enough of her own life on the show. She disagreed and said she talks a lot about her personal life on camera — producers just don’t always use it.

Mia, Wendy Osefo and Candiace disagree, though, as they feel she keeps her life pretty private while pushing them all to share their own issues on camera.

Mia and Wendy’s altercation then became a topic of conversation. Mia said she threw her drink at Wendy because she didn’t like the things Wendy was saying about Gordon. But Candiace told Mia that Wendy only said things out of anger after being assaulted. Wendy then went off on Mia and said she could have gotten physical with her in Miami, but she chose not to. Wendy further said she chose to forgive Mia so the entire group could move forward, but as far as she’s concerned, she’s done with Mia.

Meanwhile, Mia accused Wendy of having an affair with Peter Thomas, and Candiace said the cast needs to stop coming up with lies just to be entertaining.

Andy then called out Gizelle and Robyn for appearing hypocritical for the stances they took about the situation. This season, they defended Mia after she assaulted Wendy, but they wrote off Monique Samuels after she assaulted Candiace. Robyn simply said that she didn’t think Mia’s actions were as bad as Monique’s, and Gizelle agreed. Andy then reminded Gizelle that she said Chris made her feel uncomfortable, but she refused to acknowledge Wendy’s feelings. Gizelle said it’s because she doesn’t like Wendy and doesn’t care what happens to her. Candiace then said that that’s the issue with Gizelle — her morals are solely based on whether or not she likes the victim.

Finally, Mia’s former best friend Jacqueline joined the stage and said her family was upset with Mia after their fallout played out on the show. She then pulled out a folder of what she claimed were receipts on Mia, so Mia did the same. But before we could find out what the receipts said, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Want more? Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs next Sunday, March 5 at 8pm on Bravo.