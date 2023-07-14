‘RHOP’ Cast Members Spotted Fighting While Filming Season 8 Group Event: Watch

Fists went flying between friends of The Real Housewives of Potomac cast Thursday — and there’s video to show how intense the brawl truly was. The video, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen below, shows Keiana Stewart and another woman, Deborah Williams, throwing hands while at Zebbie’s Garden in Washington, D.C. for cast members Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant’s fashion line launch on July 13. The fight had the women tackling each other to the ground as Candiace Dillard, 36, and Ashley, 34, attempted to break them up. Drinks and glasses were thrown, according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife. Keiana said a glass hit her forehead.



The shocking altercation began over drama between Candiance and Deborah, according to TV Deets. “Deborah and Candiace had been talking s*** about each other all night. Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about [her husband] Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved,” an insider told the outlet. Deborah is a pal of Ashley, while Keiana was brought to the event by Dr. Wendy Osefo, according to TV Deets.

No arrests were made nor charges pressed at the time of the incident. However, a source claimed to Page Six that Keiana went to the hospital to treat her injuries. The end of the video showed ambulances lined up outside the bar and restaurant. The insider also claimed that cameras were done rolling when the vicious fight broke out, meaning it won’t air on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Keiana reportedly threw the first punch, but things did not end well for her. “Deborah ate Keiana up,” a RHOP insider told TV Deets following the intense fight. “Deborah definitely won.” Regardless, they both got some serious punches in.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming its eighth season. Season 7 concluded in March with Ashley, Gizelle, Candiace, Robyn, Wendy, Karen, Wendy, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton as cast members. The full cast for RHOP Season 8 has not been confirmed by Bravo, although Wendy, Candiace, Gizelle, and Ashley are clearly back for more.