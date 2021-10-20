Candiace Dillard Says She’s Not Mad Nicki Minaj ‘Went In On’ Her At ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Candiace Dillard doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion, even though the ‘Anaconda’ rapper was tough on her.

Nicki Minaj may have been a tough guest co-host of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion alongside Andy Cohen, but Candiace Dillard seemed unfazed by the rapper’s toughness on her. The 34-year-old reality star admitted that she would completely take part in the reunion all over again in a new interview with ET on Tuesday October 19. Candiace gave the 38-year-old rapper props for how knowledgable she was about the show, and was overall happy to have her take part in the reunion.

Earlier in October, a source told HollywoodLife that the “Super Bass” rapper “came hard for Candiace and read her” during the season six reunion, and called it an “epic moment.” Since Nicki is a longtime RHOP super-fan, it was definitely exciting that she got to host the reality reunion, but even she acknowledged that things got a little heated in an Instagram Live video after the special was taped. She mentioned that she felt like she didn’t give any of the stars more than they could handle. “I think went on hard on everybody equally,” she said. “They’re tough girls on that show.” She promised fans that they’d be “entertained,” but mentioned that she knows who she can show some tough love to. “I normally know who I can be like that with and I can tell they’re tough enough to allow me to be tough on the them. I went for the jugular with them,” she said.

Candiace showed that she’s definitely tough as nails in the ET interview, where she celebrated Nicki’s hosting abilities. “Let me clear this up. The Queen did show up, she looked amazing. She went in on me, but she went in on everybody,” she told ET. “She held back not at all. No holds barred. Gave us the business. Read us all for filth. And I would do it again.”

Overall the RHOP star seemed impressed with Nicki’s fandom for the show. “She’s so into our show. She was going back to season one, quoting things that regular fans would not quote. She was amazing. So, she can read me all day,” she said, before mentioning that she felt like the reunion was constructive. “I feel like I walked away with more understanding.”