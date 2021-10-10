Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!

Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”

The new mom and self proclaimed Potomac super fan shocked Bravo fans by posting a photo on Instagram shortly after filming wrapped on Oct. 7. “I need to know the date of the reunion so I can clear that week to prepare… Yasss @nickiminaj @bravoandy #Rhop,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams commented. “I cannnnnooootttttt evenn!!!! Major major FOMO!!!!!!” Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi added.

While Gizelle Bryant, 50, teased on social media that, “It was [fire],” to have Nicki in the room, the ladies had no idea until Nicki walked in that she would be there. “Nicki showed up around 9:15 p.m. and none of the ladies knew she was there,” our source said. “They were so shocked when she walked out.”

Since the Queen Radio host has been vocal about her love of the show and the ladies for quite sometime now, even following some of her favorite ‘wives like Karen Huger, 58, and Robyn Dixon, 42, the cast knew it was always TBD if she’d actually show up with her busy schedule! “They knew it was a possibility,” our source added. “But her appearance was saved for the very end as a total surprise.”

Nicki enlisted the help of her fans — whom she affectionately calls “The Barbz” — when it came to her turn to ask some hard hitting questions. And while Andy held the crown as the main host, Nicki took her turn to assist very seriously. “She asked the ladies 3 or 4 questions that were sent to her from The Barbz into her DMs off social media,” our also spilled.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.