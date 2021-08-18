‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Is Excited For Nicki Minaj To Potentially Host The Reunion — Watch

Weeks after Nicki Minaj took to social media to say she wants to host the ‘RHOP’ reunion, Karen Huger is admitting it may really happen.

Andy Cohen, 53, better watch out because Nicki Minaj, 38, may actually be hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and the series’ Grande Dame, Karen Huger, 58, is here for it. “Fingers crossed she will roll through!” Karen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, when asked about Nicki wanting to host the reunion during a new episode of TVTalk on Aug. 18. “No one can take Andy’s place, but can they compliment Andy? Hello!”

Nicki seemed to confirm she’ll be hosting the reunion, when she took to social media and said, “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile,” but she’s not the only A-list fanatic. And we also don’t know if she was joking or not. But like we were saying, the Bravo franchise has a huge celebrity following, including Jennifer Lawrence, 31, Rihanna, 33, and Mila Kunis, 38, just to name a few. In fact, Riri is such a big Potomac fan that she popped into one of Karen’s Instagram Lives in Aug. 2020 to let her know she was “proud” for her Season 5 performance.

Andy has hosted every single franchise reunion since 2007, when he hosted the very first one at the end of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s second season. Since he’s had to do a lot of things like hold women back from getting into physical altercations, it could be a lot for anyone else to take on, but Karen thinks Nicki would handle it well. “She has us,” Karen said. “We are classy ladies. We are one classy group of women. So the thing is, we would support whomever bestowed their grace upon us … We don’t know. But I think everyone in this group has grace to extend to a host like Nicki Minaj.”

When we pressed Karen on whether Nicki would truly host the Season 6 reunion, the Potomac OG remained mum. “I hope so!” Karen said. “Let’s keep our fingers crossed! Stay tuned! She’s very genuine. She’s a straight shooter and that’s what I like about Nicki Minaj.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights at 8pm on Bravo.