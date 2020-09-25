‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Teases Her ‘Shady’ New Talk Show With Kate Chastain, Porsha Williams & Hannah Berner

‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant is teaming up with a few other Bravolebrities for a new late night talk show and she’s EXCLUSIVELY sharing what fans can expect!

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, 50, is one of four co-hosts for a new late night talk show called Bravo’s Chat Room — and she’s warning her fellow Bravolebrities to be ready for the shade! “The other ladies — Porsha [Williams], Kate [Chastain] and Hannah [Berner] –we’re all so opinionated and shady and funny that I’m loving this platform with them,” Gizelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a chat on Sept. 22. “Just the opportunity to give our opinion about pop culture, celebrities, our lives, the newest and the latest Bravo shows that come on. For us just to get together and have fun with it all has been amazing.”

Gizelle is especially excited to sip and spill all of the tea — especially on a few shows in particular. “I’m always excited to talk about Housewives just because I am on, but I am excited about Backyard Envy, love Million Dollar Listing, New York & LA,” Gizelle said. “Oh, The Shahs! I want to dissect Reza [Farahan], MJ [Javid] and Mike [Shouhed] and GG [Gharachedagi] until the cows come home.”

And with The Real Housewives of New York wrapping up, and departures like Nene Leakes, 52, from Real Housewives of Atlanta and RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley, 55, you know those hot topics will be addressed! “Yes, we do get into that and we talk about it,” Gizelle promised. “I reached out to Nene and she responded back. I haven’t talked to Dorinda. Dorinda’s great. I’m kind of sad to see her go. I’m sad to see both of those ladies go.”

On top of Bravo topics, the ladies will also be dishing on all things pop culture and have a say in topics to be discussed. “I’m curious and interested to see what Salt Lake has to bring to our eyeballs,” Gizelle shared of the new group of ladies that will join the franchise on Nov. 11. “I’m actually really looking forward to it. We’re always telling the producers that’s what we want to address.”

Though the show is filming virtually while the country continues to practice social distancing with the Coronavirus pandemic, Gizelle hopes that’ll change in the future. “The chemistry between the four of us virtually is off the chain, so I can only imagine if we were in studio all together, it would be fire,” Gizelle revealed. “Like total fire. So I’m hoping that we get to a point in which we can do that.”

Bravo’s Chat Room premieres Sun. Sept. 27 at 10:30pm EST and will air Sundays and Mondays through Oct. 12.