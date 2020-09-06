‘RHOP’: Candiace Receives Shocking Texts About Michael Darby Having ‘A Boyfriend’

Candiace Dillard was sent startling texts during the Sept. 6 episode of ‘RHOP, and one of them said, ‘Your girl’s baby daddy was out at the strip club last night’.

Ashley Darby‘s husband, Michael, is about to be put through the wringer again. And that’s because Candiace Dillard received some shocking texts during the Sept. 6 episode of The Real housewives of Potomac — one that claimed he escaped to a strip club after Ashley went to Monique Samuels‘ lake house, and another saying he may have “a boyfriend”.

“A good friend of mine texted me — she says: ‘Your girl’s baby daddy was out at the strip club last night,'” Candiace, 33, told Gizelle Bryant, not knowing how to handle the information. Especially since she and Ashley recently squashed their differences and became friends again.

“Whose baby daddy?”Gizelle asked before Candiace showed her a photo of what appeared to be Michael at a strip club. “Oh!” Gizelle said. Then, after she asked Candiace to read the text back to her “verbatim”, she asked for clarification, “He said, ‘I have a wife and a boyfriend?'” “A wife and boyfriend,” Candiace confirmed, before saying, “He was asking who he can take to a hotel nearby. It’s like all this s***. All this s***”.

“I pray to God that this is all just like a lie, this is an exaggeration, ’cause Ashley’s been gone for seven minutes. Like she just left,” Gizelle said during a private confessional.

Then, she told Candiace that they can’t keep this information a secret. Instead, she suggested that they tell Ashley during dinner, which Candiace started doing before the episode ended and said, “To be continued.”

And this all happened after the ladies hosted a pageant to help pass the time at Monique’s lake house, so everyone was laughing and having a good time together — even Ashley and Candiace. Furthermore, Wendy Osefo and Ashley made amends as well, so like we said, everyone was having a great time until Candiace received these startling texts.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.