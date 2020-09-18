Why Leaving ‘RHOA’ Was The ‘Right’ Decision For Nene Leakes & Why She May Return In The Future

Nene Leakes won’t be returning to the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’, but it wasn’t just a financial decision. Here’s why she decided to leave.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, 52, recently revealed that she’s leaving the hit reality show which made her a household name more than a decade ago. A source close to the OG Housewife said it was the “right” decision for her. “Nene had an offer on the table, been in long and strenuous negotiations, and she ultimately decided to not return this season to focus on other projects and herself,” the insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. “That does not mean she won’t ever return again, but it was the right decision for her to make this season.”